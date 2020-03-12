Retirement ceremony video of U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. John K. Lewis, the prior sergeant major of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, on MCAS Miramar, California, Dec. 3, 2020. Lewis served twenty-four years of honorable and faithful service in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Raynaldo Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 18:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782204
|Filename:
|DOD_108166617
|Length:
|00:37:00
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Sgt. Maj. John K. Lewis Retirement Ceremony, by Cpl Raynaldo Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT