Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sgt. Maj. John K. Lewis Retirement Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2020

    Video by Cpl. Raynaldo Ramos 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    Retirement ceremony video of U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. John K. Lewis, the prior sergeant major of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, on MCAS Miramar, California, Dec. 3, 2020. Lewis served twenty-four years of honorable and faithful service in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Raynaldo Ramos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 18:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782204
    Filename: DOD_108166617
    Length: 00:37:00
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Maj. John K. Lewis Retirement Ceremony, by Cpl Raynaldo Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    retirement ceremony
    John K. Lewis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT