Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    February 2021 Army Inspector General Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Inspector General Agency

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Leslie C. Smith, the 66th Inspector General, and Sgt. Maj. Larry Orvis address Army IGs in the field on topics affecting the Army. (U.S. Army production)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 17:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 782202
    VIRIN: 210129-A-A4438-1702
    Filename: DOD_108166542
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, February 2021 Army Inspector General Update, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Inspector General

    TAGS

    Inspector General
    USA
    Army
    IG
    USAIGA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT