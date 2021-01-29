U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Leslie C. Smith, the 66th Inspector General, and Sgt. Maj. Larry Orvis address Army IGs in the field on topics affecting the Army. (U.S. Army production)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 17:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|782202
|VIRIN:
|210129-A-A4438-1702
|Filename:
|DOD_108166542
|Length:
|00:04:11
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, February 2021 Army Inspector General Update, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT