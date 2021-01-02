U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers prepare and administer COVID-19 vaccines Feb. 1, 2021 at Payson High School in Payson, Ariz. Arizona National Guardsmen are scheduled to continue assisting the administering of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as helping to distribute the vaccination to sites throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 15:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782200
|VIRIN:
|210201-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108166527
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|PAYSON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, AZ National Guard Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccines in Gila County, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
