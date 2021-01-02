Commemorating African American History Month

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/782197" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Field Band, in collaboration with the 82nd Airborne Division Chorus, pays tribute to the nation’s African American veterans with a commemorative virtual concert.

Each February, the U.S. celebrates the tremendous contributions of African Americans to our great nation. African Americans have defended our nation since the Revolutionary War and built a legacy of courage and professionalism, while also inspiring future generations.