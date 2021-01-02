Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commemorating African American History Month

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Courtesy Video

    The United States Army Field Band

    The U.S. Army Field Band, in collaboration with the 82nd Airborne Division Chorus, pays tribute to the nation’s African American veterans with a commemorative virtual concert.
    Each February, the U.S. celebrates the tremendous contributions of African Americans to our great nation. African Americans have defended our nation since the Revolutionary War and built a legacy of courage and professionalism, while also inspiring future generations.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 15:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 782197
    VIRIN: 210201-A-AB123-001-CC
    Filename: DOD_108166471
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: US

    TAGS

    African American History Month
    black history month
    diversity and inclusion
    people first
    project inclusion

