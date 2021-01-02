Commemorating African American History Month

The U.S. Army Field Band, in collaboration with the 82nd Airborne Division Chorus, pays tribute to the nation’s African American veterans with a commemorative virtual concert.
Each February, the U.S. celebrates the tremendous contributions of African Americans to our great nation. African Americans have defended our nation since the Revolutionary War and built a legacy of courage and professionalism, while also inspiring future generations.
