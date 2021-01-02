Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    OO-ALC Team Council Introduction

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Video by Jason D. Carrion 

    Ogden Air Logistics Complex

    The OO-ALC Team Council is a special forum where employees engage with leadership to create solutions for issues affecting the workforce of the Complex.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 16:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 782194
    VIRIN: 210201-D-CU833-007
    Filename: DOD_108166377
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: OGDEN, UT, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OO-ALC Team Council Introduction, by Jason D. Carrion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hill Air Force Base Utah
    Ogden Air Logistics Complex
    Team Council

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT