Many children are increasing their screen time during the pandemic for school and recreation, but this may also put them at higher risk for internet crimes against children.



Alani Bankhead and her partner, Lulu, discuss how they’re keeping Hawaii’s keiki safe and how Bankhead’s Air Force experience led her to where she is today.