    Lulu

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Many children are increasing their screen time during the pandemic for school and recreation, but this may also put them at higher risk for internet crimes against children.

    Alani Bankhead and her partner, Lulu, discuss how they’re keeping Hawaii’s keiki safe and how Bankhead’s Air Force experience led her to where she is today.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 16:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 782191
    VIRIN: 210126-F-FU432-393
    Filename: DOD_108166315
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: HI, US

    TAGS

    protection
    crime
    children
    dog
    air force veteran
    federal agent

