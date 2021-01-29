Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike Singletary

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Before coaching in the Hula Bowl today, Mike Singletary took some time to share his appreciation for frontline workers during this time. He also shared his appreciation for the discipline members of the DoD embody and how it relates to the game.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021
