    Hurricane Hunters hunt Atmospheric Rivers

    RENO, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., flew an atmospheric river reconnaissance mission out of Reno-Tahoe International Airport, Nev., Jan. 31, 2021. An Air Force Reserve unit within the 403rd Wing, the 53rd, while known for flying into hurricanes, is on the West Coast supporting the National Center for Environmental Protection's need for atmospheric data to better forecast the impacts of atmospheric rivers traveling eastward from the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Kristen Pittman).

    Date Taken: 01.31.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 15:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782189
    VIRIN: 210131-F-KV687-2001
    Filename: DOD_108166276
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: RENO, NV, US 

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    This work, Hurricane Hunters hunt Atmospheric Rivers, by SrA Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

