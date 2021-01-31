The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., flew an atmospheric river reconnaissance mission out of Reno-Tahoe International Airport, Nev., Jan. 31, 2021. An Air Force Reserve unit within the 403rd Wing, the 53rd, while known for flying into hurricanes, is on the West Coast supporting the National Center for Environmental Protection's need for atmospheric data to better forecast the impacts of atmospheric rivers traveling eastward from the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Kristen Pittman).
|01.31.2021
|02.01.2021 15:11
|B-Roll
|782189
|210131-F-KV687-2001
|DOD_108166276
|00:04:20
|RENO, NV, US
|6
|6
This work, Hurricane Hunters hunt Atmospheric Rivers, by SrA Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
