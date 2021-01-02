Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tanner Lambert 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    The “World Famous” Body Bearers are looking for dedicated, hardworking and motivated Marines to join their unit. Do you think you have what it takes? Check out the video below, and take a look at MARADMIN 028/21 or visit the Body Bearer’s website. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tanner D. Lambert)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 14:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 782187
    VIRIN: 210201-M-UR048-1001
    Filename: DOD_108166248
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Do you have what it takes?, by LCpl Tanner Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Weightlifting

    Marine Barracks Washington

    8th & I

    Body Bearers

    Weightlifting
    Marines
    Marine Barracks Washington
    8th & I
    Body Bearers

