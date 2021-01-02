Do you have what it takes?

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/782187" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The “World Famous” Body Bearers are looking for dedicated, hardworking and motivated Marines to join their unit. Do you think you have what it takes? Check out the video below, and take a look at MARADMIN 028/21 or visit the Body Bearer’s website. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tanner D. Lambert)