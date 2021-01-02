Gunnery Sgt Daniel Hackenberger talks about his experiences in the Marine Corps. He enlisted as a Percussion Instrumentalist, deployed to Iraq, served as a recruiter, earned his degree, and became an Instrument Repair Technician. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl Trey Green Lance Cpl Bradley Coleman, original music by Gunnery Sgt Andres Trujillo)
This work, MCRDPI Instrument Repair Technician - Daniel Hackenberger, by SSgt Lindsay Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
