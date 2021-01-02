Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRDPI Instrument Repair Technician - Daniel Hackenberger

    SC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lindsay Smith 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Gunnery Sgt Daniel Hackenberger talks about his experiences in the Marine Corps. He enlisted as a Percussion Instrumentalist, deployed to Iraq, served as a recruiter, earned his degree, and became an Instrument Repair Technician. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl Trey Green Lance Cpl Bradley Coleman, original music by Gunnery Sgt Andres Trujillo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 14:35
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 782180
    VIRIN: 210201-M-HR506-423
    Filename: DOD_108166164
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: SC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCRDPI Instrument Repair Technician - Daniel Hackenberger, by SSgt Lindsay Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Parris Island Marine Band
    meet the Marine

