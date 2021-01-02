MCRDPI Instrument Repair Technician - Daniel Hackenberger

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Gunnery Sgt Daniel Hackenberger talks about his experiences in the Marine Corps. He enlisted as a Percussion Instrumentalist, deployed to Iraq, served as a recruiter, earned his degree, and became an Instrument Repair Technician. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl Trey Green Lance Cpl Bradley Coleman, original music by Gunnery Sgt Andres Trujillo)