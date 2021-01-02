Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute : Infantry Marine Course

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Fernando Moreno 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    The Marine Corps' new 14-week Infantry Marine Course seeks to refine and expand the skills of entry-level infantry Marines and will bring its test pilot early 2021. The course is part of the Marine Corps Force Design 2030 initiative as stated in the Commandants Planning Guidance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cp. Fernando Moreno)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 13:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 782178
    VIRIN: 210201-M-DG494-863
    Filename: DOD_108166154
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Marine Minute : Infantry Marine Course, by LCpl Fernando Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Infantry
    IMC
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD

