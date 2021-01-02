Marine Minute : Infantry Marine Course

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/782178" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Marine Corps' new 14-week Infantry Marine Course seeks to refine and expand the skills of entry-level infantry Marines and will bring its test pilot early 2021. The course is part of the Marine Corps Force Design 2030 initiative as stated in the Commandants Planning Guidance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cp. Fernando Moreno)