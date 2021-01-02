Marine Minute : Infantry Marine Course

The Marine Corps' new 14-week Infantry Marine Course seeks to refine and expand the skills of entry-level infantry Marines and will bring its test pilot early 2021. The course is part of the Marine Corps Force Design 2030 initiative as stated in the Commandants Planning Guidance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cp. Fernando Moreno)
