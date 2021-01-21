Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Presidential inauguration - Operation Raleigh Shield

    NC, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Video by Sgt. Marcel Pugh 

    382nd Public Affairs Detachment

    Military Police of North Carolina National Guard's 105th MP Battalion mobilize for State active duty during the 2021 Presidential inauguration

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 13:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 782164
    VIRIN: 210121-A-AK274-288
    Filename: DOD_108165958
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Presidential inauguration - Operation Raleigh Shield, by SGT Marcel Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    COVID19NationalGuard
    2021 Presidential inauguration
    Operation Raleigh Shield

