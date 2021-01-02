TRFB Completes Successful Undocking

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Trident Refit Facility Bangor (TRFB) recently completed the successful undocking of the USS Nevada (SSBN 733). The undocking occurred on time and on the original schedule with TRFB completing 1,398 jobs, totaling 57,381 man-days to date. TRFB was established in the Pacific Northwest on July 1, 1981, as the primary maintenance facility for the West Coast Ballistic Missile Submarine (SSBN) fleet. TRFB’s principal mission is to support the nation’s strategic deterrence mission by repairing, incrementally overhauling, and modernizing the Ohio-class and the future Columbia-class until the end of service life. The TRFB team is comprised of approximately 500 military and 1,500 civilians.