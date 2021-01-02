Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRFB Completes Successful Undocking

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Foley, Petty Officer 3rd Class Emilia Hilliard and Petty Officer 2nd Class Heather C Wamsley

    Trident Refit Facility Bangor

    Trident Refit Facility Bangor (TRFB) recently completed the successful undocking of the USS Nevada (SSBN 733). The undocking occurred on time and on the original schedule with TRFB completing 1,398 jobs, totaling 57,381 man-days to date. TRFB was established in the Pacific Northwest on July 1, 1981, as the primary maintenance facility for the West Coast Ballistic Missile Submarine (SSBN) fleet. TRFB’s principal mission is to support the nation’s strategic deterrence mission by repairing, incrementally overhauling, and modernizing the Ohio-class and the future Columbia-class until the end of service life. The TRFB team is comprised of approximately 500 military and 1,500 civilians.

