Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Innovation Madness 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    02.01.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Innovation Madness 2021 is here for all USAFE wings to compete in. Dive into the Madness of Innovation and win some sweet money for your wing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 07:12
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 782139
    VIRIN: 210201-A-RE711-652
    Filename: DOD_108165649
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Innovation Madness 2021, by SGT Jacob Slaymaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    USAFE
    WINGS
    2021
    InnovationMadness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT