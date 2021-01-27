228th CSH conducts joint MEDEVAC Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Kuwait National Guard Soldiers participated in medical evacuation training conducted by the 228th Combat Support Hospital at the Kuwait Armed Forces Hospital in Sabah Al Salem, Kuwait, Jan. 27, 2021. This purpose of the training was to increase the medical readiness of the forces and enrich the working relationships between the two nations. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig)