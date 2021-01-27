Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    228th CSH conducts joint MEDEVAC Training

    KUWAIT

    01.27.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Kuwait National Guard Soldiers participated in medical evacuation training conducted by the 228th Combat Support Hospital at the Kuwait Armed Forces Hospital in Sabah Al Salem, Kuwait, Jan. 27, 2021. This purpose of the training was to increase the medical readiness of the forces and enrich the working relationships between the two nations. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 05:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 782136
    VIRIN: 210127-A-XQ797-107
    Filename: DOD_108165547
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: KW

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    medevac
    1st TSC
    Kuwait
    medical readiness
    228th CSH
    Kuwaiti Armed Forces Hospital

