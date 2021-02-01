Team Mildenhall stretched their legs walking more than 65 miles in support of Miles for MLK! Happy Black History Month!
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 04:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|782130
|VIRIN:
|210201-F-SZ986-406
|Filename:
|DOD_108165482
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Miles for MLK, by SSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT