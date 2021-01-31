Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP Support To Super Bowl LV

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2021

    Video by Dusan Ilic 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Black Hawk and A-Star helicopter crews assigned to Air and Marine Operations
    (AMO), Miami Air and Marine Branch, patrol the airspace over Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., January 31, 2021, in advance of Super Bowl LV.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2021
    Date Posted: 01.31.2021 20:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782126
    VIRIN: 210131-H-LE976-0009
    Filename: DOD_108165277
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    CBP
    AMO
    cbpsblv
    #SuperBowlLV

