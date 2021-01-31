Black Hawk and A-Star helicopter crews assigned to Air and Marine Operations
(AMO), Miami Air and Marine Branch, patrol the airspace over Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., January 31, 2021, in advance of Super Bowl LV.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2021 20:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782126
|VIRIN:
|210131-H-LE976-0009
|Filename:
|DOD_108165277
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, CBP Support To Super Bowl LV, by Dusan Ilic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
