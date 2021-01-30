NYNG Funeral of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Prial

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-ROLL - A funeral for Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Prial was held in West Point, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2021. Prial, a UH-60 Blackhawk pilot assigned to Charlie Company, 1-171 General Support Aviation Battalion, died when his helicopter crashed during a training flight Jan. 20 outside Rochester, NY. Prial attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and served as a medical evacuation platoon leader with the 82nd Airborne Division's 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni).