NYNG Funeral of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Prial

B-ROLL - A funeral for Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Prial was held in West Point, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2021. Prial, a UH-60 Blackhawk pilot assigned to Charlie Company, 1-171 General Support Aviation Battalion, died when his helicopter crashed during a training flight Jan. 20 outside Rochester, NY. Prial attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and served as a medical evacuation platoon leader with the 82nd Airborne Division's 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni).
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2021 17:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782115
|VIRIN:
|210130-A-JN745-240
|Filename:
|DOD_108164486
|Length:
|00:05:44
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
