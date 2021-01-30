Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NYNG Funeral of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Prial

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni 

    New York National Guard

    B-ROLL - A funeral for Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Prial was held in West Point, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2021. Prial, a UH-60 Blackhawk pilot assigned to Charlie Company, 1-171 General Support Aviation Battalion, died when his helicopter crashed during a training flight Jan. 20 outside Rochester, NY. Prial attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and served as a medical evacuation platoon leader with the 82nd Airborne Division's 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni).

    Date Taken: 01.30.2021
    Date Posted: 01.30.2021
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 

    This work, NYNG Funeral of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Prial, by SSG Jonathan Pietrantoni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New York
    New York National Guard
    West Point
    NYNG
    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Prial

