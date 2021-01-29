U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William J. Walker, commanding general, District of Columbia National Guard, and Brig. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, commander of the multi-state National Guard task force charged with U.S. Capitol security, before walking the perimeter of the Capitol to meet with National Guard personnel and ensure their well-being, in Washington D.C., Jan. 29, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2021 15:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782113
|VIRIN:
|210129-Z-EZ983-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108164408
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Secretary of Defense Visits National Guard Personnel at Capitol, by SSG Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
