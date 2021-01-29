Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Visits National Guard Personnel at Capitol

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William J. Walker, commanding general, District of Columbia National Guard, and Brig. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, commander of the multi-state National Guard task force charged with U.S. Capitol security, before walking the perimeter of the Capitol to meet with National Guard personnel and ensure their well-being, in Washington D.C., Jan. 29, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.30.2021 15:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782113
    VIRIN: 210129-Z-EZ983-1001
    Filename: DOD_108164408
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Secretary of Defense Visits National Guard Personnel at Capitol, by SSG Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    D.C.
    National Guard
    DCNG
    Capital Guardians
    CAPDC21

