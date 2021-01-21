Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Strike Eagles arrive at Al Dhafra Air Base – B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    01.21.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Aaron Guerrisky 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron (EFS) taxi and park at Al Dhafra Air Base (ADAB), United Arab Emirates, Jan. 19, 2021. F-15Es from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, deployed to ADAB to enhance U.S. Air Forces Central’s ability to deter aggression and promote security and stability within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.30.2021 04:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782105
    VIRIN: 210121-F-HJ760-1001
    Filename: DOD_108163984
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strike Eagles arrive at Al Dhafra Air Base – B-roll, by SrA Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    AFCENT
    USAFCENT
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT