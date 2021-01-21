U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron (EFS) taxi and park at Al Dhafra Air Base (ADAB), United Arab Emirates, Jan. 19, 2021. F-15Es from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, deployed to ADAB to enhance U.S. Air Forces Central’s ability to deter aggression and promote security and stability within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2021 04:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782105
|VIRIN:
|210121-F-HJ760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108163984
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Strike Eagles arrive at Al Dhafra Air Base – B-roll, by SrA Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT