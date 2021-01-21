Strike Eagles arrive at Al Dhafra Air Base – B-roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/782105" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron (EFS) taxi and park at Al Dhafra Air Base (ADAB), United Arab Emirates, Jan. 19, 2021. F-15Es from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, deployed to ADAB to enhance U.S. Air Forces Central’s ability to deter aggression and promote security and stability within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.