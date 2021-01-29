Fort Bliss provides update on soldier ingestion incident Jan. 29

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. Allie Payne, Spokesperson, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss Public Affairs, provided an update on an incident at Fort Bliss Jan. 29. On Jan. 28, eleven Soldiers assigned to the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command were injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise. Initial laboratory assessments indicate the Soldiers are experiencing ethylene glycol poisoning. As of 4:00PM on January 29, all injured Soldiers were still admitted to the William Beaumont Army Medical Center, where they were immediately treated with antidote and continue to receive expert medical care. The circumstances in which the Soldiers ingested this substance are under investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command. Maj. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, senior mission commander, Fort Bliss, Texas, immediately launched an administrative investigation into the events surrounding this case. The primary concern of 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss remains the well-being of its Soldiers, Families, and units.