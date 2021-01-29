Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bliss provides update on soldier ingestion incident Jan. 29

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown-Bell 

    1st Armored Division

    Lt. Col. Allie Payne, Spokesperson, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss Public Affairs, provided an update on an incident at Fort Bliss Jan. 29. On Jan. 28, eleven Soldiers assigned to the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command were injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise. Initial laboratory assessments indicate the Soldiers are experiencing ethylene glycol poisoning. As of 4:00PM on January 29, all injured Soldiers were still admitted to the William Beaumont Army Medical Center, where they were immediately treated with antidote and continue to receive expert medical care. The circumstances in which the Soldiers ingested this substance are under investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command. Maj. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, senior mission commander, Fort Bliss, Texas, immediately launched an administrative investigation into the events surrounding this case. The primary concern of 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss remains the well-being of its Soldiers, Families, and units.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 23:55
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 782102
    VIRIN: 210129-A-AP391-720
    Filename: DOD_108163816
    Length: 00:16:14
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: GRAND LEDGE, MI, US

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    1AD
    WBAMC
    MG Sean Bernabe
    LTC Allie Payne

