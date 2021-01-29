Marine awarded for lifesaving actions after Valley Center plane crash

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/782090" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Ryan Sharp, center, a quality assurance representative with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, is awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during a ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 29, 2021. Sharp received the award for actions he took when a plane crashed in a Valley Center neighborhood May 31, 2020. Sharp and other bystanders worked together to pull a young passenger from the burning plane, saving her life. Sharp is a native of Vista, California. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Beard)