    Marine awarded for lifesaving actions after Valley Center plane crash

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Video by Cpl. Stephen Beard 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Ryan Sharp, center, a quality assurance representative with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, is awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during a ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 29, 2021. Sharp received the award for actions he took when a plane crashed in a Valley Center neighborhood May 31, 2020. Sharp and other bystanders worked together to pull a young passenger from the burning plane, saving her life. Sharp is a native of Vista, California. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Beard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 23:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 782090
    VIRIN: 210129-M-CA666-1002
    Filename: DOD_108163408
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

