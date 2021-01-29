Marine awarded for lifesaving actions after Valley Center plane crash

U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Ryan Sharp, center, a quality assurance representative with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, is awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during a ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 29, 2021. Sharp received the award for actions he took when a plane crashed in a Valley Center neighborhood May 31, 2020. Sharp and other bystanders worked together to pull a young passenger from the burning plane, saving her life. Sharp is a native of Vista, California. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Beard)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 23:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|782090
|VIRIN:
|210129-M-CA666-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108163408
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
