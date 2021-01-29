The January 2021 installment of the 141st Air Refueling Wing's 141 Second Refuel video series.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 19:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|782089
|VIRIN:
|210129-F-YL918-514
|PIN:
|141042
|Filename:
|DOD_108163395
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 141 Second Refuel January 2021, by MSgt Michael Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
