WSMR COVID-19 Update 151

Col. Ryan Howell, WSMR Garrison Commander fills in for Brig. Gen. David Trybula today and asks for your continued vigilance.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 20:05
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|782088
|VIRIN:
|210129-A-PQ902-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108163394
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT