    Lt Gen Brent Scowcroft Arlington National Cemetery Internment

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Josh Rosales 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)

    Lt Gen Brent Scowcroft was a United States Air Force officer who was a two-time United States National Security Advisor under presidents Gerald Ford and George H. W. Bush. He was given military funeral honors at Arlington National Cemetery on 29 Jan, 2021.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 19:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782086
    VIRIN: 210129-F-HK977-054
    Filename: DOD_108163392
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: DC, US

