Strengthening the Bond

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/782074" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Mayra and Lazaro Cisneros with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated recruit training aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot, S.C., Jan. 29, 2021. Mayra and Lazaro are siblings from Savannah, GA., and were both placed in the same company and series for recruit training.



(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shane Manson and Cpl. Yamil Casarreal)