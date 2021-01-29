Strengthening the Bond

Mayra and Lazaro Cisneros with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated recruit training aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot, S.C., Jan. 29, 2021. Mayra and Lazaro are siblings from Savannah, GA., and were both placed in the same company and series for recruit training.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shane Manson and Cpl. Yamil Casarreal)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 17:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|782074
|VIRIN:
|210129-M-AW928-444
|Filename:
|DOD_108163274
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
