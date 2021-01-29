Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Strengthening the Bond

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Video by Cpl. Shane Manson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Mayra and Lazaro Cisneros with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated recruit training aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot, S.C., Jan. 29, 2021. Mayra and Lazaro are siblings from Savannah, GA., and were both placed in the same company and series for recruit training.

    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shane Manson and Cpl. Yamil Casarreal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 17:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 782074
    VIRIN: 210129-M-AW928-444
    Filename: DOD_108163274
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strengthening the Bond, by Cpl Shane Manson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    marine
    brother
    boot camp
    recruit
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT