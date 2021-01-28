COVID-19 Vaccine PSA

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Shaw Air Force Base, SC (Jan. 28, 2021) US Army Staff Sgt. Taolee Gookool, Medical NCOIC with USARCENT explains the importance of receiving the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine in order to help our service members flatten the curve and do our part to prevent the transmission and spread of COVID-19. The vaccine is in distribution phase 1b to include critical national capabilities, personnel deploying overseas locations, and other critical and essential support personnel. The Department of Defense is conducting a phased, standardized, and coordinated strategy to distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccines to protect our people, maintain readiness, and support the national COVID-19 response. Vaccines for COVID-19 are only available after they are demonstrated to be safe and effective in large phase-three clinical trials, have been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and have been manufactured and distributed safely and securely. (U.S. Army video by Mass Communication Specialist Staff Sgt. Anri G. Baril)