COVID-19 Vaccine PSA

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anri Baril 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Shaw Air Force Base, SC (Jan. 28, 2021) US Army Staff Sgt. Taolee Gookool, Medical NCOIC with USARCENT explains the importance of receiving the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine in order to help our service members flatten the curve and do our part to prevent the transmission and spread of COVID-19. The vaccine is in distribution phase 1b to include critical national capabilities, personnel deploying overseas locations, and other critical and essential support personnel. The Department of Defense is conducting a phased, standardized, and coordinated strategy to distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccines to protect our people, maintain readiness, and support the national COVID-19 response. Vaccines for COVID-19 are only available after they are demonstrated to be safe and effective in large phase-three clinical trials, have been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and have been manufactured and distributed safely and securely. (U.S. Army video by Mass Communication Specialist Staff Sgt. Anri G. Baril)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 17:18
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 782071
    VIRIN: 210128-A-SG547-059
    Filename: DOD_108163228
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 

