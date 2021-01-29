Spirit 03 30 Year Anniversary Memorial

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A memorial ceremony for Spirit 03 takes place at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 29, 2021. Spirit 03, an AC-130H Spectre gunship with 14 crewmembers, was shot down during the Battle of Khafji, resulting in the largest single loss by any Air Force unit during Operation Desert Storm. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dennis Spain and Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang)