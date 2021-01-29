Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spirit 03 30 Year Anniversary Memorial

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang and Senior Airman Dennis Spain

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A memorial ceremony for Spirit 03 takes place at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 29, 2021. Spirit 03, an AC-130H Spectre gunship with 14 crewmembers, was shot down during the Battle of Khafji, resulting in the largest single loss by any Air Force unit during Operation Desert Storm. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dennis Spain and Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 17:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 782070
    VIRIN: 210129-F-UB429-394
    Filename: DOD_108163225
    Length: 00:04:39
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Spirit 03 30 Year Anniversary Memorial, by A1C Nathan LeVang and SrA Dennis Spain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

