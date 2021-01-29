Spirit 03 30 Year Anniversary Memorial

A memorial ceremony for Spirit 03 takes place at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 29, 2021. Spirit 03, an AC-130H Spectre gunship with 14 crewmembers, was shot down during the Battle of Khafji, resulting in the largest single loss by any Air Force unit during Operation Desert Storm. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dennis Spain and Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang)
