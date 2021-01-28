U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tamara Leverette aids the community of Madison County as members of the Governor's COVID-19 Task Force by supporting the Mississippi Department of Health during vaccination operations at the Madison County Health Department in Canton, Miss., January 28, 2021. The Mississippi National Guard has served in support of the governor's COVID-19 Task Force assisting the Mississippi Department of Health and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency since March 2020, providing approximately 1,100 Soldiers and Airmen serving as first responders. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Christopher Shannon II)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 16:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|782051
|VIRIN:
|210128-A-QC528-593
|Filename:
|DOD_108162932
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|CANTON, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tech. Sgt. Tamara Leverette Helps the Community, by SPC Christopher Shannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
