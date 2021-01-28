Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tech. Sgt. Tamara Leverette Helps the Community

    CANTON, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Video by Spc. Christopher Shannon 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Mississippi National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tamara Leverette aids the community of Madison County as members of the Governor's COVID-19 Task Force by supporting the Mississippi Department of Health during vaccination operations at the Madison County Health Department in Canton, Miss., January 28, 2021. The Mississippi National Guard has served in support of the governor's COVID-19 Task Force assisting the Mississippi Department of Health and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency since March 2020, providing approximately 1,100 Soldiers and Airmen serving as first responders. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Christopher Shannon II)

    TAGS

    vaccine
    MSNG
    Madison County
    COVID Vaccine
    COVID-19 Vaccine

