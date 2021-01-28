Tech. Sgt. Brooke Barnes Helps the Community

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brooke Barnes aids the community of Madison County as members of the Governor's COVID-19 Task Force by supporting the Mississippi Department of Health during vaccination operations at the Madison County Health Department in Canton, Miss., January 28, 2021. The Mississippi National Guard has served in support of the governor's COVID-19 Task Force assisting the Mississippi Department of Health and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency since March 2020, providing approximately 1,100 Soldiers and Airmen serving as first responders. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Christopher Shannon II)