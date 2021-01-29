Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Surgeon General on the 20th Anniversary of the International Health Specialist Program

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Medical Service

    U.S. Air Force Col. Wesley Palmer, International Health Specialist Program Director, and Lt. Gen. Dorothy Hogg, Air Force Surgeon General, discuss the 20th Anniversary of the International Health Specialist Program and how the program fits into her vision for the Air Force Medical Service and the medic of 2030.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 16:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 782042
    Filename: DOD_108162858
    Length: 00:13:15
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Surgeon General on the 20th Anniversary of the International Health Specialist Program, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    engagement
    anniversary
    exercise
    International Health Specialist
    20th Anniversary
    Air Force Medical Service
    AFMS
    IHS
    Global Health Engagement
    GHE

