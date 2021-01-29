Air Force Surgeon General on the 20th Anniversary of the International Health Specialist Program

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Col. Wesley Palmer, International Health Specialist Program Director, and Lt. Gen. Dorothy Hogg, Air Force Surgeon General, discuss the 20th Anniversary of the International Health Specialist Program and how the program fits into her vision for the Air Force Medical Service and the medic of 2030.