Air Force Surgeon General on the 20th Anniversary of the International Health Specialist Program

U.S. Air Force Col. Wesley Palmer, International Health Specialist Program Director, and Lt. Gen. Dorothy Hogg, Air Force Surgeon General, discuss the 20th Anniversary of the International Health Specialist Program and how the program fits into her vision for the Air Force Medical Service and the medic of 2030.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 16:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|782042
|Filename:
|DOD_108162858
|Length:
|00:13:15
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Air Force celebrates 20 years of International Health Specialist program
