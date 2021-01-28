Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander Update: 28 Jan

    OK, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Dallin Wrye 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Col Leard and Chief Kay will be hosting a virtual town hall tomorrow, Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. (central).

    While the video is pre-recorded, the Public Affairs team will be standing by to answer your questions! Just leave your questions in the comments section of tomorrow's town hall video.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 15:49
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 782027
    VIRIN: 210128-F-TK030-559
    Filename: DOD_108162678
    Length: 00:19:27
    Location: OK, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Commander Update: 28 Jan, by SrA Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flying
    Altus
    Mission
    Training
    AETC

