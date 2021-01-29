Airmen across the 114th Fighter Wing volunteer for the Ready Augmentee Team. The RAT Team can aid commanders in identifying, training, and tracking personnel to meet short-term augmentee needs for installation level exercises, contingencies, wartime, or emergency situation/scenarios. These Airmen are multi-capable because they can do their job and help security forces when needed.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 14:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|782020
|VIRIN:
|210129-Z-SJ722-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108162650
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 114th Fighter Wing RAT Team, by TSgt Duane Duimstra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
