Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    114th Fighter Wing RAT Team

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Duane Duimstra 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen across the 114th Fighter Wing volunteer for the Ready Augmentee Team. The RAT Team can aid commanders in identifying, training, and tracking personnel to meet short-term augmentee needs for installation level exercises, contingencies, wartime, or emergency situation/scenarios. These Airmen are multi-capable because they can do their job and help security forces when needed.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 14:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 782020
    VIRIN: 210129-Z-SJ722-1001
    Filename: DOD_108162650
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 114th Fighter Wing RAT Team, by TSgt Duane Duimstra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    114th fighter wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    114fw
    Ready Augmentee Team
    rat team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT