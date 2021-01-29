The United States Air Force Band and Honor Guard support the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C., Jan. 20, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 14:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|782018
|VIRIN:
|210120-F-ZU607-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108162639
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 11th Wing honors traditions, supports 59th Presidential Inauguration, by TSgt Corey Hook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
