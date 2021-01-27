Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NSA Panama City Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain Exercise 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Clyde Laster 

    Naval Support Activity Panama City

    210127-N-SC158-0001 PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Feb. 1, 2021) Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 is a two-part, anti-terrorism force protection exercise that is being conducted nationwide on Navy installations, Feb. 1-12. The annual exercise is not in response to any specific threat, but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Clyde B. Laster/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 14:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 782013
    VIRIN: 210127-N-SC158-0001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108162630
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Panama City Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain Exercise 2021, by PO2 Clyde Laster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cssc21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT