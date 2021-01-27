NSA Panama City Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain Exercise 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/782013" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

210127-N-SC158-0001 PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Feb. 1, 2021) Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 is a two-part, anti-terrorism force protection exercise that is being conducted nationwide on Navy installations, Feb. 1-12. The annual exercise is not in response to any specific threat, but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Clyde B. Laster/Released)