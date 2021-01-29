Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Wing honors traditions, supports 59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Corey Hook 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    The United States Air Force Band and Honor Guard support the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C., Jan. 20, 2021.

    This work, 11th Wing honors traditions, supports 59th Presidential Inauguration, by TSgt Corey Hook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBAB
    11th Wing
    USAF Band
    Joint Base Anacostia Bolling
    USAF Honor Guard
    59th Presidential Inauguration

