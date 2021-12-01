913th Airlift Group COVID-19 Vaccine Q&As

Colonel Christopher Lacouture, 913th Airlift Group, answers frequently asked questions regarding the COVD-19 vaccine for Reserve members.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 13:16
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|782000
|VIRIN:
|210112-F-XD998-643
|Filename:
|DOD_108162547
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT