    913th Airlift Group COVID-19 Vaccine Q&As

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Video by Maj. ashley walker 

    913th Airlift Group

    Colonel Christopher Lacouture, 913th Airlift Group, answers frequently asked questions regarding the COVD-19 vaccine for Reserve members.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 13:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 782000
    VIRIN: 210112-F-XD998-643
    Filename: DOD_108162547
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    vaccine
    COVID

