AFRC Centralized Repair Facility

A small maintenance operation, Air Force Reserve Command T-56-15A engine Centralized Repair Facility, supported by the 913th Airlift Group sustains agile combat support by upgrading the C-130H Hercules engines and returning combat airlift to the Air Force fleet.
Since AFRC acquired the T-56 CRF maintenance contract in 2015, more than 190 C130H engines were upgraded with the 3.5 modifications which provide significant improvements in fuel economy and performance. In addition, 395 of C-130H four bladed props also received intensive maintenance. Each engine completes a thorough performance check at the T-56 test cell prior to delivery. The upgrades to the C-130 fleet at such a low cost will help ensure longevity across the tactical airlift fleet.
|01.06.2021
|01.29.2021 12:44
|Package
|781996
|210106-F-XD998-591
|DOD_108162502
|00:01:44
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|1
|1
