Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFRC Centralized Repair Facility

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Video by Maj. ashley walker 

    913th Airlift Group

    A small maintenance operation, Air Force Reserve Command T-56-15A engine Centralized Repair Facility, supported by the 913th Airlift Group sustains agile combat support by upgrading the C-130H Hercules engines and returning combat airlift to the Air Force fleet.

    Since AFRC acquired the T-56 CRF maintenance contract in 2015, more than 190 C130H engines were upgraded with the 3.5 modifications which provide significant improvements in fuel economy and performance. In addition, 395 of C-130H four bladed props also received intensive maintenance. Each engine completes a thorough performance check at the T-56 test cell prior to delivery. The upgrades to the C-130 fleet at such a low cost will help ensure longevity across the tactical airlift fleet.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 12:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781996
    VIRIN: 210106-F-XD998-591
    Filename: DOD_108162502
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    maintenance
    C-130
    centralized repair facility
    ReserveReady
    ReserveReform

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT