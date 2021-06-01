AFRC Centralized Repair Facility

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/781996" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A small maintenance operation, Air Force Reserve Command T-56-15A engine Centralized Repair Facility, supported by the 913th Airlift Group sustains agile combat support by upgrading the C-130H Hercules engines and returning combat airlift to the Air Force fleet.



Since AFRC acquired the T-56 CRF maintenance contract in 2015, more than 190 C130H engines were upgraded with the 3.5 modifications which provide significant improvements in fuel economy and performance. In addition, 395 of C-130H four bladed props also received intensive maintenance. Each engine completes a thorough performance check at the T-56 test cell prior to delivery. The upgrades to the C-130 fleet at such a low cost will help ensure longevity across the tactical airlift fleet.