Marine Minute: Junior Enlisted Performance Evaluation System

The Junior Enlisted Performance Evaluation System takes effect February, 2021. JEPES is designed to give junior Marines more control over their promotion process by increasing the impact of their personal qualifications and decreasing the impact of command input. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Sixto Castro)
Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 13:29
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|781994
VIRIN:
|210129-M-DP423-783
Filename:
|DOD_108162454
Length:
|00:00:59
Location:
|US
Downloads:
|3
High-Res. Downloads:
|3
