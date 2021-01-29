Marine Minute: Junior Enlisted Performance Evaluation System

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Junior Enlisted Performance Evaluation System takes effect February, 2021. JEPES is designed to give junior Marines more control over their promotion process by increasing the impact of their personal qualifications and decreasing the impact of command input. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Sixto Castro)