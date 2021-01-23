Nebraska National Guard Army Col. Kevin Reichmuth and Air Force Col. Mark Shirley answer frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.
Col. Reichmuth 0:00-03:11
Questions asked:
- What are possible side effects of the vaccines?
- Is it possible to transmit the virus after receiving the vaccine?
Col. Shirley 03:12-04:31
Questions asked:
- Is there a quarantine period after receiving a vaccine?
- How many shots are required and is there a test to make sure it works?
- How were the vaccines FDA approved so quickly?
- How long is the vaccine effective once administered?
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 12:15
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|781988
|VIRIN:
|210123-Z-NX058-761
|Filename:
|DOD_108162413
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Nebraska National Guard State Surgeon and State Air Surgeon answer FAQs about COVID-19 vaccines, by SPC Skyler Sandoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT