Nebraska National Guard State Surgeon and State Air Surgeon answer FAQs about COVID-19 vaccines

Nebraska National Guard Army Col. Kevin Reichmuth and Air Force Col. Mark Shirley answer frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.



Col. Reichmuth 0:00-03:11

Questions asked:

- What are possible side effects of the vaccines?

- Is it possible to transmit the virus after receiving the vaccine?



Col. Shirley 03:12-04:31

Questions asked:

- Is there a quarantine period after receiving a vaccine?

- How many shots are required and is there a test to make sure it works?

- How were the vaccines FDA approved so quickly?

- How long is the vaccine effective once administered?