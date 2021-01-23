Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebraska National Guard State Surgeon and State Air Surgeon answer FAQs about COVID-19 vaccines

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2021

    Video by Spc. Skyler Sandoz 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Nebraska National Guard Army Col. Kevin Reichmuth and Air Force Col. Mark Shirley answer frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.

    Col. Reichmuth 0:00-03:11
    Questions asked:
    - What are possible side effects of the vaccines?
    - Is it possible to transmit the virus after receiving the vaccine?

    Col. Shirley 03:12-04:31
    Questions asked:
    - Is there a quarantine period after receiving a vaccine?
    - How many shots are required and is there a test to make sure it works?
    - How were the vaccines FDA approved so quickly?
    - How long is the vaccine effective once administered?

    Date Taken: 01.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 12:15
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 781988
    VIRIN: 210123-Z-NX058-761
    Filename: DOD_108162413
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nebraska National Guard State Surgeon and State Air Surgeon answer FAQs about COVID-19 vaccines, by SPC Skyler Sandoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

