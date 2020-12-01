Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PawBowl 2020

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.12.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Palasti, Petty Officer 2nd Class Desmond Parks, Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Price, Petty Officer 3rd Class Stephen Stromberg and Petty Officer 2nd Class Elton Wheeler

    AFN Sasebo

    PawBowl 2020 tells the story of the best dogs of Commander, Fleet Activities, Sasebo, coming together and playing the most epic game of dog-style football with a half time show brought to you by the military working dogs and our sponsor, the Sasebo Vet Clinic. Who do you think reigned supreme? Only one way to find out!

    Date Taken: 01.12.2020
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 22:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781950
    VIRIN: 200112-N-D0425-001
    Filename: DOD_108161470
    Length: 00:07:45
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    This work, PawBowl 2020, by PO2 Kyle Palasti, PO2 Desmond Parks, PO2 Robert Price, PO3 Stephen Stromberg and PO2 Elton Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

