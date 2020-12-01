video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/781950" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

PawBowl 2020 tells the story of the best dogs of Commander, Fleet Activities, Sasebo, coming together and playing the most epic game of dog-style football with a half time show brought to you by the military working dogs and our sponsor, the Sasebo Vet Clinic. Who do you think reigned supreme? Only one way to find out!