PawBowl 2020 tells the story of the best dogs of Commander, Fleet Activities, Sasebo, coming together and playing the most epic game of dog-style football with a half time show brought to you by the military working dogs and our sponsor, the Sasebo Vet Clinic. Who do you think reigned supreme? Only one way to find out!
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 22:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|781950
|VIRIN:
|200112-N-D0425-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108161470
|Length:
|00:07:45
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PawBowl 2020, by PO2 Kyle Palasti, PO2 Desmond Parks, PO2 Robert Price, PO3 Stephen Stromberg and PO2 Elton Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
