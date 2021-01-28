Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Red Flag Nellis 21-1: B-Roll of aircraft taxiing and taking off

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Video by Airman Thomas Cox 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    B-Roll of aircraft taxiing and taking off during Red Flag 21-1. Red Flag provides aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties utilizing the Nevada Test and Training Range’s more than 12,000 square miles of airspace. Aircraft participating in the exercise include the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning, F-16 Fighting Falcon, EA-18G Growler, F-15E Strike Eagle, A-10 Thunderbolt, B-2 Spirit, B-1B Lancer, MQ-9 Reaper, E-3 Sentry, E-8 Joint STARS, RC-135 Rivet Joint, HH-60 Pave Hawk, HC-130 and the KC-135 Stratotanker.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 19:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781941
    VIRIN: 210128-Z-FJ772-1001
    Filename: DOD_108161360
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag Nellis 21-1: B-Roll of aircraft taxiing and taking off, by Amn Thomas Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Nellis AFB
    B-Roll
    Red Flag Nellis
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 21-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT