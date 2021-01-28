Red Flag Nellis 21-1: B-Roll of aircraft taxiing and taking off

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





B-Roll of aircraft taxiing and taking off during Red Flag 21-1. Red Flag provides aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties utilizing the Nevada Test and Training Range’s more than 12,000 square miles of airspace. Aircraft participating in the exercise include the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning, F-16 Fighting Falcon, EA-18G Growler, F-15E Strike Eagle, A-10 Thunderbolt, B-2 Spirit, B-1B Lancer, MQ-9 Reaper, E-3 Sentry, E-8 Joint STARS, RC-135 Rivet Joint, HH-60 Pave Hawk, HC-130 and the KC-135 Stratotanker.