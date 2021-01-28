B-Roll of aircraft taxiing and taking off during Red Flag 21-1. Red Flag provides aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties utilizing the Nevada Test and Training Range’s more than 12,000 square miles of airspace. Aircraft participating in the exercise include the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning, F-16 Fighting Falcon, EA-18G Growler, F-15E Strike Eagle, A-10 Thunderbolt, B-2 Spirit, B-1B Lancer, MQ-9 Reaper, E-3 Sentry, E-8 Joint STARS, RC-135 Rivet Joint, HH-60 Pave Hawk, HC-130 and the KC-135 Stratotanker.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 19:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781941
|VIRIN:
|210128-Z-FJ772-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108161360
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Red Flag Nellis 21-1: B-Roll of aircraft taxiing and taking off, by Amn Thomas Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
