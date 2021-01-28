Whiteman Air Force Base is supporting U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command's flyover for Super Bowl 55 on Feb. 7, 2021. The flyover will include a B-1 Lancer from Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota, B-52 Stratofortress from Minot AFB, North Dakota, and a B-2 Spirit from Whiteman AFB, Missouri.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 18:18
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|781938
|VIRIN:
|210128-F-LX214-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108161306
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, B-2 Spirit Super Bowl 55 teaser, by SSgt Dylan Nuckolls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT