    B-2 Spirit Super Bowl 55 teaser

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Nuckolls 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Whiteman Air Force Base is supporting U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command's flyover for Super Bowl 55 on Feb. 7, 2021. The flyover will include a B-1 Lancer from Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota, B-52 Stratofortress from Minot AFB, North Dakota, and a B-2 Spirit from Whiteman AFB, Missouri.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 18:18
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 781938
    VIRIN: 210128-F-LX214-1001
    Filename: DOD_108161306
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-2 Spirit Super Bowl 55 teaser, by SSgt Dylan Nuckolls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    509th Bomb Wing
    B-2 Spirit
    SBLVFlyover
    SBLVFlyoverFET

