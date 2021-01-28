Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Vaccine FAQs

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Video by Maj. Nikki Jackson and Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar

    173rd Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Dr. John Ludtke, 173rd Fighter Wing Chief of Aerospace Medicine, answers submitted questions about the COVID-19 vaccine at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 17:52
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 781936
    VIRIN: 210128-Z-F3914-1001
    Filename: DOD_108161266
    Length: 00:19:57
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, COVID-19 Vaccine FAQs, by Maj. Nikki Jackson and SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    vaccine
    COVID-19 vaccine

