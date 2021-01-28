Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pentagon Officials Discuss COVID-19

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby along with Max Rose, senior COVID-19 advisor to the secretary of defense, and Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Friedrichs, Joint Staff surgeon, hold a press briefing on COVID-19 at the Pentagon, Jan. 28, 2020.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 17:44
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 781926
    Filename: DOD_108161206
    Length: 01:27:37
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

