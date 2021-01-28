Pentagon Officials Discuss COVID-19

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby along with Max Rose, senior COVID-19 advisor to the secretary of defense, and Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Friedrichs, Joint Staff surgeon, hold a press briefing on COVID-19 at the Pentagon, Jan. 28, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 17:44
|Category:
|Briefings
|Length:
|01:27:37
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
