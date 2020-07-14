Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Herk Nation Stampede (B-Roll of C-130J Pre-Flight Operations)

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jayden Ford 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    This B-Roll package contains B-Roll specific to C-130J Super Hercules pre-flight operations to include pre-flight checks, aircraft idling prior to takeoff, marshaling and aircraft taxiing prior to takeoff. All footage captured took place on July 14, 2020 as part of the Herk Nation Stampede mission, which culminated in the largest C-130J Super Hercules formation flight in history with a total of 33 aircraft.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2020
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 16:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781917
    VIRIN: 200714-F-XY725-906
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108161189
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    This work, Herk Nation Stampede (B-Roll of C-130J Pre-Flight Operations), by A1C Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

