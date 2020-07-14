Herk Nation Stampede (B-Roll of C-130J Pre-Flight Operations)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This B-Roll package contains B-Roll specific to C-130J Super Hercules pre-flight operations to include pre-flight checks, aircraft idling prior to takeoff, marshaling and aircraft taxiing prior to takeoff. All footage captured took place on July 14, 2020 as part of the Herk Nation Stampede mission, which culminated in the largest C-130J Super Hercules formation flight in history with a total of 33 aircraft.