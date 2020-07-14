This B-Roll package contains B-Roll specific to C-130J Super Hercules pre-flight operations to include pre-flight checks, aircraft idling prior to takeoff, marshaling and aircraft taxiing prior to takeoff. All footage captured took place on July 14, 2020 as part of the Herk Nation Stampede mission, which culminated in the largest C-130J Super Hercules formation flight in history with a total of 33 aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 16:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781917
|VIRIN:
|200714-F-XY725-906
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_108161189
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Herk Nation Stampede (B-Roll of C-130J Pre-Flight Operations), by A1C Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
