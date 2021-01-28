Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cal Guard security forces protect Sacramento

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Edward Siguenza 

    California National Guard   

    Video interview of U.S. Army Col. Robert Wooldridge, support deputy commanding officer, 40th Infantry Division, California Army National Guard, who commanded more than 1,000 troops activated in support of the President Biden Inauguration Jan. 20, 2021. Cal Guardsmen provided security at the California state capital in Sacramento as well as other important facilities throughout the state for days leading up to the presidential transition of power. Biden became the 46th commander in chief. The Soldiers were activated to protect and defend lives, property and rights of all Californians. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)

