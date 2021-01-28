Cal Guard security forces protect Sacramento

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/781915" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Video interview of U.S. Army Col. Robert Wooldridge, support deputy commanding officer, 40th Infantry Division, California Army National Guard, who commanded more than 1,000 troops activated in support of the President Biden Inauguration Jan. 20, 2021. Cal Guardsmen provided security at the California state capital in Sacramento as well as other important facilities throughout the state for days leading up to the presidential transition of power. Biden became the 46th commander in chief. The Soldiers were activated to protect and defend lives, property and rights of all Californians. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)