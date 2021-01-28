Video interview of U.S. Army Col. Robert Wooldridge, support deputy commanding officer, 40th Infantry Division, California Army National Guard, who commanded more than 1,000 troops activated in support of the President Biden Inauguration Jan. 20, 2021. Cal Guardsmen provided security at the California state capital in Sacramento as well as other important facilities throughout the state for days leading up to the presidential transition of power. Biden became the 46th commander in chief. The Soldiers were activated to protect and defend lives, property and rights of all Californians. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 18:15
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|781915
|VIRIN:
|210128-Z-WM549-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108161186
|Length:
|00:04:58
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cal Guard security forces protect Sacramento, by SSG Edward Siguenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
