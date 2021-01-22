Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    377 MDG - COVID Vaccine Walkthrough

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    MSgt Bruchell Washington from the 377 Medical Group provides an in-depth walkthrough of the process of receiving your COVID vaccine.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 16:06
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 781912
    VIRIN: 210122-F-PM546-001
    Filename: DOD_108161119
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Global Strike Command
    Kirtland AFB
    377 MDG
    377 ABW
    Big Base Bigger Mission
    COVID

