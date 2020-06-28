Leader's Recon - EP 8 - Lt. Col. Hanger & Command Sgt. Maj. Goodenberger - Standing up an Airborne Battalion

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For all those soldiers interested in jumping out of "perfectly good airplanes," you're in luck! A new Airborne Battalion is standing up, and they are looking for motivated soldiers to join their ranks!

Lt. Col. Hanger and Command Sgt. Maj Goodenberger discuss the challenges and intricacies of setting up this specialized battalion, and they are looking for soldiers. Learn more on this weeks episode of Leader's Recon.