    Leader's Recon - EP 8 - Lt. Col. Hanger & Command Sgt. Maj. Goodenberger - Standing up an Airborne Battalion

    UNITED STATES

    06.28.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    For all those soldiers interested in jumping out of "perfectly good airplanes," you're in luck! A new Airborne Battalion is standing up, and they are looking for motivated soldiers to join their ranks!
    Lt. Col. Hanger and Command Sgt. Maj Goodenberger discuss the challenges and intricacies of setting up this specialized battalion, and they are looking for soldiers. Learn more on this weeks episode of Leader's Recon.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2020
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 16:04
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 781909
    VIRIN: 200628-A-AB135-280
    Filename: DOD_108161095
    Length: 00:40:15
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Leader's Recon - EP 8 - Lt. Col. Hanger & Command Sgt. Maj. Goodenberger - Standing up an Airborne Battalion, by SSG Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Knowledge

    podcast
    airborne

