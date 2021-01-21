Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All Walks of Life Episode 2

    UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Schmid 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    “The Marine Corps is valuable to me because of the relationships I’ve fostered with my Marines, and the great men and women I’ve had the honor to lead.”
    Capt. Donald Giron, guns platoon commander of 5th battalion, 14th Marines, shares his experience as an artillery officer within the Marine Corps Reserves at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California on January 21st, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Ryan Schmid)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 16:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781906
    VIRIN: 210121-M-HT815-1001
    Filename: DOD_108161052
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Walks of Life Episode 2, by LCpl Ryan Schmid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    RESERVES
    MARFORRES
    Marine Corps
    MARINES
    Marine Forces Reserve
    Marine Reserves

