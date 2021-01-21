All Walks of Life Episode 2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



“The Marine Corps is valuable to me because of the relationships I’ve fostered with my Marines, and the great men and women I’ve had the honor to lead.”

Capt. Donald Giron, guns platoon commander of 5th battalion, 14th Marines, shares his experience as an artillery officer within the Marine Corps Reserves at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California on January 21st, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Ryan Schmid)