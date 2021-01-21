All Walks of Life Episode 2

“The Marine Corps is valuable to me because of the relationships I’ve fostered with my Marines, and the great men and women I’ve had the honor to lead.”
Capt. Donald Giron, guns platoon commander of 5th battalion, 14th Marines, shares his experience as an artillery officer within the Marine Corps Reserves at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California on January 21st, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Ryan Schmid)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 16:54
|Location:
|US
